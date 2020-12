Queen Latifah is ready to hit the big screen again. The rapper and actress will star and executive produce a new Netflix feature titled End Of The Road.

The feature will follow a widow, by the name of Brenda, who loses her job and drives cross-country with her family for a new life. While on this trip the family encounters a mysterious killer and has to fight for their lives.

Latifah has also teamed up with Adam Sandler for the Netflix’s sport film Hustle.

