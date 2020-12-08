Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will address the state about the COVID-19 vaccination plan Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as the state readies a campaign to convince the public to trust the vaccine.

“It’ll be important to really target and focus our messaging to address and dismantle what we know those concerns are. We have to address and acknowledge the root cause, and they’re rational. They’re rational concerns and rational fears,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa to CBS Baltimore.

Gov. Hogan speaks Tuesday at 3 p.m. You can watch it live by clicking here.

Gov. Hogan To Address Maryland About COVID-19 Vaccination Plan was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

