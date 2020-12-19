CLOSE
First Date Rules: Would You Pay For Date’s Child’s Meal Too? Woman Says Food For Her + Daughter Is A Must [WATCH]

The Gemini Scorpio Podcast Discussion - Jay Hill

Source: Jay Hill / Radio One Digital

Woman says she’s not giving anyone play if you don’t buy her daughter McDonald’s on the first date

The latest viral tweet to make waves comes after this clip from The Gemini Scorpio Podcast was released. In the video, Jasmine Grenaway says that she knew the man was no good for her after he failed to pay for her daughter’s happy meal on the first date sharing, “once I saw that I knew he wasn’t getting any……” The post has since caused quite the uproar… tell us what you think about the subject matter and watch below…

