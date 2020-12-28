10 Things To Know Before Considering A “Mommy Makeover”

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, what happened to my body, first of all?”

If you’re a mom like me, you probably agree that your kids are the best thing that ever happened to your life . . . and the worst thing that ever happened to your body! Oh yes, your pride and joy came with a price, and you paid with stretch marks, a muffin top, and deflated girls on deck.

What once was tight is loose, high is low, flat is flabby, perky is saggy, and smooth is now lumpy. While we wouldn’t trade them for the world, we’d be happy to reinstall this mommy body to an earlier, pre-kid version like the IT guy does with our computers when they get glitchy. While Dave in the IT department can’t be much help with recovering our pre-mom bod, a different type of technology can come to the rescue.

Introducing . . . the “Mommy Makeover!”

Yes! Are you here for it? Before you answer that, let us discuss exactly what a Mommy Makeover is and what you need to know before making your decision to have one.

Mommy Makeover 101

A Mommy Makeover is a package of body contouring services for women who have experienced physical changes due to pregnancy and breastfeeding. This special combination of plastic surgery techniques may include:

Breast Augmentation: Commonly called a boob job, this procedure uses fatty tissue from your body or breast implants to reshape and improve breast structure.

Breast Lift: Also called a mastopexy, this gives you a more youthful appearance by tightening surrounding tissue and removing unneeded skin to raise the breasts.

Breast Reduction: A reduction mammaplasty removes excess skin, tissue, and fat from your breasts to reduce their size.

Tummy Tuck: Also referred to as an abdominoplasty, this procedure creates a smoother abdominal profile by firming weak muscles and removing extra skin and fat.

Liposuction: Often referred to as ‘lipo,’ this procedure utilizes a suction technique to remove unwanted fat from various parts of your body, including the arms, hips, neck, butt, belly, and thighs.

Buttock Augmentation: Better known as the ‘Brazilian Butt Lift,’ this procedure enhances the size and shape of your butt while also improving its contour and tone.

10 Things You Need to Know Before Considering a ‘Mommy Makeover’

The Bag

Be sure to secure it because, girl, the Mommy Makeover is not cheap!

This special package of contouring plastic surgery procedures can be costly and more than likely will not be covered by your health insurance. Unless you have underlying medical conditions that deem the procedures medically necessary, you will have to pay out of pocket.

A Mommy Makeover can cost on average between $9,000 and $20,000. The cost will vary depending on:

Your location

Procedure eligibility for insurance coverage

How many procedures you elect to have

Surgeon’s experience

Prescription medication

Anesthesia costs

Hospital or facility costs

Post-surgical garments

Surgeon’s fee

Implants

X-rays and other medical tests

Many plastic surgeons offer patient financing options to help you manage the cost, so that’s always an option when you don’t have all the funds upfront.

Recovery Time

Block at least two weeks off from work because you’re going to need it! Recovery time for the Mommy Makeover is about one to two weeks for most people. During that time, you will have bruising, pain, and swelling.

Which leads us to number three. . .

Help at Home

Honey, it doesn’t matter who it is. As long as you trust them with your kids, pets, food, house, and medicine, you’re good because you won’t be able to manage these responsibilities on your own.

Be sure to have a friend or family member ready to assist you during your recovery time. Having a backup or a second person on standby is a good idea just in case your first pick gets sick or is otherwise unavailable during your recovery period.

Delayed Results

Do not expect to wake up all fine and sexy the next day! It will be a while before you are singing, “I woke up like this!” in the bathroom mirror.

Swelling can last for six months to a year after your Mommy Makeover, meaning it can take that long to see your official new mommy body. With some procedures, you will be able to see the benefits right away, but for most, you will have to wait until the swelling is completely gone to fully appreciate your surgeon’s work.

No big deal! You’re a mom; patience is your middle name.

You Are Going Home Today

Don’t get too comfy in your hospital bed, love; you’re not staying!

A Mommy Makeover is considered outpatient surgery, meaning you will go home the same day as your procedure. Depending on the circumstances, some moms may need additional support for the first 24 hours. In this case, your surgeon may recommend that you visit an overnight recovery suite.

One Session, or Two, or Three

Are you in it to win it? Can you hang for the long haul?

Depending on the number and type of procedures recommended, you may have just one operation, or you could have various operations spread out over multiple days.

No Smoking

Now I’m not one to judge, but are you really still smoking cigarettes in 2020? Well, here’s a little motivation to help you quit.

If you are a smoker, a Mommy Makeover should take a back burner to your smoking cessation action plan in consideration of your overall health and wellness. Plan the makeover as your reward for successfully quitting!

For those of you who don’t plan to give it up any time soon, you will have to take a break for at least four weeks before the operation and a minimum of four weeks after. Smoking decreases blood circulation, which negatively impacts wound healing in your body. This can lead to severe complications after a Mommy Makeover, which we absolutely do not want to happen.

Designated Driver

I don’t usually pop pills, but when I do, I need a designated driver.

All jokes aside, you could be on strong medications to manage the pain after your Mommy Makeover. Do not drive while taking the narcotics your surgeon may prescribe for your comfort during the recovery period.

10-Pound Limit

For a minimum of six weeks after your Mommy Makeover, avoid any heavy lifting, including children who weigh more than 10 pounds. You should also avoid strenuous exercise for at least six weeks post-op.

That’s right! You won’t be able to pick up the baby, so it looks like dad is on diaper duty!

Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle

No, ma’am! Just because you got a tummy tuck does not mean it will stay tucked in forever. Especially if you’re eating bonbons all day while binge-watching Netflix on the sofa.

Wait, you’re a busy mom; you’d never have time for that anyway!

A healthy diet and regular exercise will be the key to sustaining your Mommy Makeover long term.

The Key Takeaways of Considering a Mommy Makeover

There are many factors to consider when deciding if you should move forward with a Mommy Makeover. It is a substantial investment of money, time, and energy from you and your support system.

Should you decide a Mommy Makeover is for you, be sure to select a board-certified plastic surgeon who is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). You only want to entrust your new mom bod to the most experienced plastic surgeons in the field.

Most importantly, be ready to strut your stuff with improved self-confidence in the new body you’ll love after your Mommy Makeover! After all, you’ve been through, from your pregnancy to giving birth, perhaps breastfeeding, and giving all your love to your children, you deserve to do a little something — or a big something — for yourself!

No matter what you decide, know that you are beautiful just the way you are. If you want to have a Mommy Makeover, go for it; it’s your prerogative. There’s nothing wrong with trading a little fat for a few scars. Just know that you are already good enough. You are fine, sexy, attractive, and worthy in the skin you’re in right now.

You simply have to believe it!

Written By: Dr. Carlie Bell-Biggins

Founder and CEO of Monaco Natural Health Solutions, Dr. Carlie Bell-Biggins is a holistic physician with a thriving medical practice in Pearland, TX. A social media influencer in the making, Dr. Carlie is passionate about the African American community’s health and wellness needs. Frequently discussing topics around mindfulness, and positive self-image, she enjoys encouraging others to live their best life with a positive perspective. Often complimented on her sense of fashion, Dr. Carlie embodies everything it means to be a modern female CEO including leadership, style, culture, and charisma.

