Report: “Real Housewives of Potomac” Looking To Cast Two New Cast Members

This season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” was a doozy. It was by far the most memorable—and not necessarily for the best reasons. The women questioned each other’s marriages and relationships, folks made some ugly claims about the paternity of one of the wives’ children. And most notably, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard got into a physical altercation that left lingering psychological effects, specifically for Dillard.

After the fight, the reunion, and the claims about her children not belonging to her husband, Monique stated that she would not be returning to the show—in order to protect her family.

Apparently, she might not be the only one.

A report from The Jasmine Brand, claims that a source close to production said, “They’re trying to add two new women to Potomac.”

The source claimed, “Potomac needs to fill Monique’s role on the show. Before Monique quit, production was anticipating following the aftermath of Monique and Candiace – will they reconcile? Will the cast remain divided? Now that she’s gone, they’ll need to explore new people.”

Producers have reportedly begun working on casting the two new women.

“Real Housewives of Potomac,” premiered in 2016. It’s the eighth show in The Real Housewives franchise.

The women just completed their fifth season.

