Columbus is about to get it’s first black-owned brewery! Crafted Culture Brewing Company will be opening in Gahanna in the old Kindred Brewing Taproom located at 505 Morrison Road.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Crafted Culture Brewing Company owner Anthony Perry Jr. isn’t new to the industry and has worked at several breweries around town. Perry is a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School and grew up in the area. He expressed his excitement in an interview with Drink Up Columbus.
It’s huge for me to come back close to the neighborhood where I grew up, in a respectable manner, doing something that someone else can aspire to
Several soft openings are planned for February, but no date is set for the official grand opening yet.
The Latest:
- 6 Expert Tips For Safely Straightening Your Natural Hair At Home
- 5 Times Regina Gave Us High Fashion Glamour
- The First Black-Owned Brewery Opens in Ohio
- Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement
- Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While Recovering From Knee Surgery
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Lands Lead Role In Comedy!
- Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In ‘Level Up Radio’ Episode
- Sheek Louch ft. Lil Fame “ONYX,” Heem ft. Benny The Butcher & Rick Hyde “It Could Happen” + More | Daily Visuals 1.14.21
- Azealia Banks Denies Cooking Her Dead Cat In Typical Azealia Banks Fashion
- Bring On The Nostalgia: Nickelodeon’s “Taina” Turns 20 Today
The First Black-Owned Brewery Opens in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
More From KYSDC