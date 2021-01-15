Kendrick Lamar, MF DOOM, + More Featured On Biden/Harris Inaugural Playlist Curated Issa Rae’s Raedio & D-Nice

In just a few days, Donald Trump will be out of the White House. The country will begin healing as President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris takeover, to celebrate there is a playlist full of jams to mark the occasion.

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris each put their hands on a bible and swear to honor and defend the U.S. constitution as the 46th president and vice president of the United States, things will look very different. There won’t be hundreds of thousands of people flooding the National Mall to witness the moment because COVID-19 is still crushing the country.

Also, there was that bootleg coup incited by the current lame-duck President Donald Trump last week that now has the entire country on edge and hundreds of national guard troops occupying the nation’s capital in hopes to deter any other future acts of violence from domestic white terrorists.

Being that we can’t be at the ceremony physically, Issa Rae’s new record label through Atlantic Records, Raedio, and the hero of the COVID-19 lockdown DJ D-Nice in partnership with the Presidential Inauguration Committee, have teamed up to curate the Biden/Harris inaugural playlist. Listeners can enjoy music from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, The O’Jays, SZA, the late Mac Miller and MF DOOM, N.E.R.D, Salt-N-Pepa, Jill Scott, and more.

The carefully curated playlist will keep with the inauguration’s theme “America United, and “represents the diversity of our nation and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America.” Each of the 46 selected songs serves as a nod to the 46th President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the United States with the goal to evoke joy and symbolize new beginnings.

Lupitas interlude – Kota the Friend Come Together – The Internet Pick Up the Pieces – Average White Band We Take Care of Our Own – Bruce Springsteen Now or Never – Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige You Make My Dreams – Daryl Hall & John Oates Free – SAULT What You Need – KAYTRANADA, Charlotte Day Wilson Give the People What They Want – The O’Jays Blue World – Mac Miller The Groove Line – Heatwave Award Tour – A Tribe Called Quest Could You Be Loved – Bob Marley & The Wailers Run To The Sun – N.E.R.D Whatta Man – Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue Coffin Nails – MF DOOM California Soul – Marlena Shaw Eternal Light – Free Nationals, Chronixx Destiny – Burna Boy Fool in the Rain – Led Zeppelin Levitating – Dua Lipa Optimistic – Sounds Of Blackness Work That – Mary J Blige Let it Happen – Tame Impala What a Fool Believes – The Doobie Brothers Lovely Day – Bill Withers Mirage – Toro y Moi Move On Up – Curtis Mayfield We’re A Winner – The Impressions Golden – Jill Scott Still the One – Orleans I’ll Be Good To You – The Brothers Johnson That’s Love – Oddisee Make It Hot – Major Lazer, Anitta We The People – The Staple Singers Do It Again – Steely Dan Higher Love – Kygo, Whitney Houston You Get What You Give – New Radicals That’s the Way of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire Uptight (Everything’s Alright) – Stevie Wonder Unbelievers – Vampire Weekend FIND YOUR WAY BACK – Beyonce (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher – Jackie Wilson Got To Give It Up (Part 1) – Marvin Gaye Good Days – SZA Steps 8 & 9 : Nature vs Nurture – Sylvan LaCue

The playlist can be enjoyed on either Tidal, Spotify, Soundcloud, Amazon Music, and Apple Music so no one is left out on the musical moment.

It’s time to celebrate, Donald Trump will be out of the White House!

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty

