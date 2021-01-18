CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100 Pardons On His Way Out

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-JOHNSON

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one.

Just when you thought he was done with issuing pardons, you have might have to think again.  He has plenty more to grant and this might be his biggest spree yet.

According to CNN, the soon-to-be former 45th president is getting ready to “issue around 100 pardons and commutations” on what is to be final day of work, which is on Jan. 19.

Officials in the Trump administration told reporters that those pardons could be expected before Trump and his family officially leaves Washington D.C. for his second home in Florida.

Expect some familiar faces in that long list of pardons.

From EURweb:

Trump’s next batch of pardons will be a mix of criminal justice ones and for people connected to the president, the sources said. According to NME citing Bloomberg, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are said to be on the list of individuals Trump may announce the pardoning of on January 19.

No word if that could involve anyone connected to the infamous D.C. Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6.

This is just another way of Trump trying to make waves and grab headlines as he leaves D.C. before Joe Biden takes over as the 46th president on Jan. 20.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NICHOLAS KAMM and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

11 photos Launch gallery

Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

Continue reading Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

Keri Hilson Caped For Donald Trump, Promptly Gathered By Her Bozo Heels

[caption id="attachment_939261" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Keri Hilson just doesn’t know when to relax. After Donald Trump was finally banned from Twitter, and multiple other social media platform, the increasingly irrelevant R&B crooner took it upon herself to defend Habanero Hitler in the name of free speech. https://twitter.com/MrBizzel/status/1348069794134765570 It didn’t go very well for her. Before we begin, we must note that Hilson is a conspiracy theorist who has gone on the record as an anti-vaxxer and a believer in 5G towers actually causing COVID-19. So the messenger was already getting the side-eye when she took to social media  to say, “This may be funny but it’s a little dangerous too,” alongside a pic of Trump’s suspended forever Twitter account. “Take Trump out of it for a moment… a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of the world leaders.” First of all, you can’t take Trump out of it, that’s the point. And the cliche rings true, the 1st Amendment doesn’t allow you to yell fire in a crowded theater if there isn’t a fire, for example. Also, there are private companies (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) with rules. Nevertheless, she added, “Our freedom of speech is being taken from us. Slowly but surely (censorship).” The irony here is that Hilson clearly has the freedom to offer up her headass hot takes on the Internets. Those with sense were quick to drag the singer for her latest flub of common sense, and it continues to be glorious. Peep some of the best slander below. https://twitter.com/amandasaintana/status/1348166173788168199 https://twitter.com/TheJessieWoo/status/1348165619951218688

Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100 Pardons On His Way Out  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close