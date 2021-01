HBO Max has dropped the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The new movie will star basketball great LeBron James.

Check out the trailer below:

The movie is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, LeBron James, Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. The movie is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

Are you ready for the new Space Jam.

