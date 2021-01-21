CLOSE
Diva's Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion

Marcelo Cantu

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Rumors

 

Megan Thee Stallion has a few words for the haters. It looks as though a few small blogs posted a rumor about charges being dropped against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her but that’s simply not true. Megan had time to get everyone together today! Peep her series of tweets here:

Future's Birthday Party and Freebandz #ForeverOrNever Celebration

Source: @stanlophotography / @stanlophotography

 Future Verzuz Travis Scott Battle Is Simply Not True

 

The rumor mill started rolling pretty fast when DJ Akademiks shared a post on his IG page that claimed Timbaland’s manager said they were gearing up for a VERZUZ battle with Travis Scott and Future. Internet fans and critics went hard with their predictions on who would win and quite a few music lovers were confused at the match up. No worries though. Looks like it’s not happening in real life. Nor is it ever going to happen, according to Future’s management.

We think Young Thug would’ve been a better match anyway.

