Washington’s Jennifer King To Become First Black Woman Full-Time NFL Coach

The Washington Football Team‘s season may be over but they’re still making major moves! First reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, WFT intern Jennifer King is set to be the first Black woman to be a full-time coach in the NFL.
Important development in Washington: Jennifer King is going to become a full-time offensive assistant for the WFT, source said. She spent the last year as a coaching intern.
Making history and making power moves!
