YAMS Day 2021: ASAP Rocky Shows Off New Grill Made With Real Flowers

If A$AP Rocky’s success with RiRi is any indication, and as popular is the romantic motif of “roses in your teeth,” then maybe a new blinged-out courtship trend is coming soon. A$AP Rocky went on his IG page recently and posed with ASAP Yams’ mother Tatiana “Tati” Paulino, to announce “Happy Yams Day! Flower Grillz!” while flaunting some new Tetsuya Akiyama-designed mouth wear.

The piece is very ambitious, with “natural pink and canary yellow diamond along with real flowers inside,” and Rocky had the piece made specifically for YAMS Day 2021, which is held every year to celebrate the life of A$AP Yams and remember in 2015. He showed it off on Instagram also showed off a new sparkly Jesus piece as well as the larger multi-colored ASAP Yams pendant he received from Drake last year, created by jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills.

This year the Yammy Awards went completely virtual, and Yams’ mother referenced the change in her introductory speech on Sunday. “Due to the pandemic, in which, many lives have been lost around the world,” she noted. “We have hope that this nightmare will end soon and we’ll be able to do our live shows the way we are all used to. Today, to commemorate this moment, we are in the streets, where my son’s visions and dreams began, where his biggest inspiration was Biggie Smalls.”

The night included a 60-minute documentary covering Yams’ life, and the ASAP Mob came together to unveil snippets of new music, perform, and give away Yammys. Awards were presented to Lil Durk, Travis Scott, and Young Thug, among others. A number of those honored, though, were also lesser-known up-and-comers.

Paulino was grateful to everyone who virtually attended and shared in remembrance of her son. “I want to give thanks to my A$AP family and all of you supporting us from your homes.” Then she finally offered the words of caution that only a mother would, especially having lost Yams in such a tragic way: “Remember, do not mix! Do not combine! Always Strive and Prosper.”

YAMS Day 2021: ASAP Rocky Shows Off New Grill Made With Real Flowers was originally published on cassiuslife.com

