5 Drinks You Can Sip On To Avoid Liquor While Breastfeeding

Mom nurses newborn son

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Breastfeeding during the pandemic, it’s rough not to celebrate or just take a drink when you need a little wine down. If you’re like me, your milk may not be where you think it should be.

Yes, the CDC recommends that you shouldn’t drink at all, but it’s advised that a mother should wait at least 2 hours after a single drink before nursing.

If you’re still too nervous and want a beverage that isn’t more of the gallon of water you’re consuming, try these drinks that give you sober celebration.

  • Sparkling White Grape Juice
  • Sparkling Cranberry Juice
  • Ginger Ale and orange juice
  • Cranberry juice and orange juice
  • Flavored sparkling water (TRADER JOE’S has pretty great flavors)

No, not all of these aren’t super healthy. You don’t want to overindulge in too much of anything, even nonalcoholic drinks.

 

NOTE:

To all the momma’s breast and bottle feeding, it’s not easy. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

 

5 Drinks You Can Sip On To Avoid Liquor While Breastfeeding  was originally published on foxync.com

