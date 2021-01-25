CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Beyonce Teases New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection ‘Icy Park’

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Beyonce is back to take more of our money. LOL. The Queen is unleashing a new Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration in the form of “Icy Park.” In a video teaser that was released on the Ivy Park  Instagram page, fans get a sneak peak of the new line. The teaser also features appearances by Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber and Kaash Page.

No details have been released on the exact release date of the the new Icy Park line. Will yo be getting in to the next line?

beyonce , Gucci Mane , Hailey Bieber , Icy Park , Instagram , Ivy Park , Kaash Page

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Karl-Anthony Towns Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated January 2021)
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves
98 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close