Amanda Gorman Will Be Performing At Super Bowl LV

It’s been a wild ride in American politics lately, but one of the bright spots has been Amanda Gorman.

The Harvard graduate is the 22-year-old Black woman who delivered the touching yet powerful poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this month. Since then, she’s been making the rounds, giving interviews on several outlets shedding light on her powerful work.

And now, she’s getting a chance to be on an even bigger stand as it’s been confirmed that she’ll be performing at the Tampa Bay-based Super Bowl LV where the Buccaneers will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Commissioner Robert Goodell will be honoring three people who helped support their communities during the COVID 19 pandemic– Educator Trimaine Davis, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine Corps vet James Martin. Gorman’s job will be to pen a poem about the three honorees to recite.

The NFL says the three will participate in the honorary coin toss and released of video of them finding out they’d be taking a trip to the sunshine state to watch the game.

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated in the release. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

You’ll have to wait until Super Bowl LV on February 7 at 6:30 EST to hear Gorman rock the stage again, but you can relive her inauguration performance below.

On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it." pic.twitter.com/mbywtvjtEH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Amanda Gorman Will Be Performing At Super Bowl LV was originally published on cassiuslife.com

