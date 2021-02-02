LeBron James & Twitter Clowns Courtside Karen After Saying She Would Beat Up The NBA Superstar

We have our first Karen of the new year. This one had the audacity to try and come for the king.
During Monday night’s (Feb.1) Los Angeles Lakers versus Atlanta Hawks game, the action shifted from the court to courtside. A 25-year-old (that’s up for debate) Instagram model has now earned the well-deserved nickname “Courtside Karen” after getting into a shouting match with LeBron James from the expensive seats she shouldn’t even be sitting in becuase COVID-19 is still here. Apparently, she was coming to the defense of her husband, whom she claims James said something about causing her to go off on Bron.
The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021
Her performance not only earned her the Karen monicker for cursing and flipping off James, she, along with her husband, was ejected from the game for good measure. Of course, she immediately hopped on Instagram to tell her side of the story claiming that she was defending her husband from James and that she told the Lakers superstar that she would “f*ck him up.”
pic.twitter.com/5SKVbIphdZ https://t.co/lyVPnBGYA9
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2021
#CourtsideKaren gives her side of the story after getting kicked out of the Hawks vs Lakers last night. 🤷♂️🤷♂️
— EBRO In The Morning (@EBROINTHEAM) February 2, 2021
Following the initial video, Twitter wasted no time clowning her. Even James, who initially reframed from saying anything remotely negative about her after the game, got in on the action after Karen dropped the second video.
Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021
These Karens are out of control.
What a way to start Black History Month, right? You can peep more reactions to Courtside Karen in the gallery below.
Twitter & LeBron James Are Clowning Courtside Karen
1.
1 of 13
LeBron telling Savannah what Courtside Karen said to him pic.twitter.com/emT8gtwDwI— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 2, 2021
2.
2 of 13
Basically this's what LeBron James said to Courtside Karen pic.twitter.com/AIYTfGsqds— midooooooali (@midoooooali) February 2, 2021
3.
3 of 13
How @KingJames woke up today 😭😭 https://t.co/eXss151PkQ— CremDela_Kareem 🏁 (@Mistanicex2) February 2, 2021
4.
4 of 13
Courtside Karen: “Me, a 25 year old”— Mike fuccin you up nigga! (@SuccYuhMadda) February 2, 2021
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/85Th7YhuzT
5.
5 of 13
From the white women of Atlanta #courtsidekaren pic.twitter.com/Ax0KnDlJNB— Renee Rayles (@reneerayles) February 2, 2021
6.
6 of 13
Dana white rushing to sign savannah and courtside Karen as the undercard to Logan Paul Floyd in March pic.twitter.com/lRDXEBVga9— John (@iam_johnw) February 2, 2021
7.
7 of 13
This would’ve been Lebron if savannah was at the game 🤣🤣🤣 #courtsidekaren pic.twitter.com/nWVLSxbiWh— LAKERS AND DODGERS 2020 CHAMPIONS BITCH (@YGFRESHH) February 2, 2021
8.
8 of 13
Courtside Karen: “Don’t talk to my husband that way!”— Rob Sherrell (@RobJustJokin) February 2, 2021
LeBron: pic.twitter.com/iolrF1DVAU
9.
9 of 13
When you jump on Twitter and see Courtside Karen trending... 😂 pic.twitter.com/AM5lZF6E3H— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 2, 2021
10.
10 of 13
How Courtside Karen looks going live on social media after getting kicked out of the game for threatening to beat Lebron up pic.twitter.com/Vo87oczHXf— Shamar English (@english_shamar) February 2, 2021
11.
11 of 13
Savannah on the way to Atlanta.. #LEBRON #courtsidekaren #Savannah 😩 pic.twitter.com/8cv84A4fwW— Cookiecam21 (@Cookiecam21) February 2, 2021
12.
12 of 13
Courtside Karen was lucky Savannah “Knuck If You Buck” James wasn’t at that game. pic.twitter.com/xqtdNJ9UWo— Queer Latifah 🥀 (@BougieBlackness) February 2, 2021
13.
13 of 13
Savannah James putting hands 👋👊 on Courtside Karen when she finds Juliana Carlos after heckling LeBron. pic.twitter.com/PkVVWKIcG4— Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) February 2, 2021
Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty
LeBron James & Twitter Clowns Courtside Karen After Saying She Would Beat Up The NBA Superstar was originally published on cassiuslife.com