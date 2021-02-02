CLOSE
LeBron James & Twitter Clowns Courtside Karen After Saying She Would Beat Up The NBA Superstar

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

We have our first Karen of the new year. This one had the audacity to try and come for the king.

During Monday night’s (Feb.1) Los Angeles Lakers versus Atlanta Hawks game, the action shifted from the court to courtside. A 25-year-old (that’s up for debate) Instagram model has now earned the well-deserved nickname “Courtside Karen” after getting into a shouting match with LeBron James from the expensive seats she shouldn’t even be sitting in becuase COVID-19 is still here. Apparently, she was coming to the defense of her husband, whom she claims James said something about causing her to go off on Bron.

Her performance not only earned her the Karen monicker for cursing and flipping off James, she, along with her husband, was ejected from the game for good measure. Of course, she immediately hopped on Instagram to tell her side of the story claiming that she was defending her husband from James and that she told the Lakers superstar that she would “f*ck him up.”

During his post-game press conference, James confirmed the verbal altercation took place and even took the high road, saying he didn’t think they should have been ejected from the arena and saying he actually enjoyed them being at the game but also pointing out she pulled down her mask to talk trash to him.https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1356453399491969025?s=20On the other hand, Karen continued to go low, dropping another video telling her side of the story snd still claiming she would put hands and feet on James.

Following the initial video, Twitter wasted no time clowning her. Even James, who initially reframed from saying anything remotely negative about her after the game, got in on the action after Karen dropped the second video.

These Karens are out of control.

What a way to start Black History Month, right? You can peep more reactions to Courtside Karen in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

LeBron James & Twitter Clowns Courtside Karen After Saying She Would Beat Up The NBA Superstar  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

