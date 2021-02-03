CLOSE
DMV Music
HomeDMV Music

Tap In With KYS Versus Winner Dez That Dude [@dezthatdude]

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

#KYSVersus Interview: Little Bacon Bear (@littlebaconbear)+ Dez That Dude (@dezthatdude)

Click Here For More KYS Versus Winners 

Submit Song to 939kysvs@gmail.com

  • The song must be clean and radio-ready
  • Must include contact information and social media handles
  • Little Bacon Bear will play 93 seconds of two local DMV artist back-to-back
  • Listeners call in and vote for the song they feel should win
  • The song with the most votes gets played the next night and faces a new challenger
  • If your song gets 5 consecutive wins it gets retired and the artist gets an interview with Bacon Bear and will be featured on KYSDC.COM
  •  

KYS Verses runs Monday – Thursday during the 8pm hour on 93.9 WKYS, KYSDC.Com or Download Our Official App!

kys versus

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Dave Chappelle Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated January 2021)
Dave Chappelle
100 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close