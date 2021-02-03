Tap In With KYS Versus Winner Dez That Dude [@dezthatdude]

#KYSVersus Interview: Little Bacon Bear (@littlebaconbear)+ Dez That Dude (@dezthatdude)

Submit Song to 939kysvs@gmail.com

The song must be clean and radio-ready

Must include contact information and social media handles

Little Bacon Bear will play 93 seconds of two local DMV artist back-to-back

Listeners call in and vote for the song they feel should win

The song with the most votes gets played the next night and faces a new challenger