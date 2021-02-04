Diva’s Daily Dirt: Migos Drops Malpractice Lawsuit

Migos Drops Malpractice Lawsuit

Looks like rap supergroup Migos is no longer in an entanglement with their legal team. About a year ago all three members filed a malpractice lawsuit against their former attorney, Damien Granderson. They claimed Granderson charged them ‘excessive fees’ without an actual contract. The lawsuit also claims Granderson did not disclose his relationship with their label, Quality Control. It seems as though an agreement has been made between all parties involved but there are no specific details just yet.

Now I wonder when they’re dropping that CULTURE II album?

Nipsey Hussle The Marathon Live Album Experience Premiere This Friday

Fans of the late great Nipsey Hussle are ready to celebrate his life and the 10 year anniversary since the release of #TheMarathon!

The marathon clothing group wrote on Instagram,

“Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon. A project our team holds near and dear to our hearts for many reasons, It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission and the authenticity and honesty in his message. It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do.”

Sources report, the virtual experience will be available on YouTube Live on Friday, Feb. 5th.

Oki Doki’s animation studio posted on Instagram, “Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon Mixtape and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear.”

