It looks like Quality Control Music (also known as QCM or QC the Label) is about to take another hit.
As the music label mourns the loss of budding rapper Lil Marlo, it is being reported that the label’s biggest group, the Migos, has mentioned the label in a lawsuit they filed against their former attorney.
Yesterday (7/14/2020) Pierre “P” Thomas took to his Instagram to express his frustration with the accusations.
The Migos who recently filed the malpractice lawsuit, alleges that their former attorney Damien Granderson cheated the group out of millions of dollars when he represented both the group and the label (QC). They claim they were unaware of the label’s relationship with their then-attorney, Damien Granderson, when they negotiated their contracts with both QC and Capitol Music Group, which resulted in them to getting the short-end of the contract.
According to the group’s lawsuit Granderson gave Quality Control Music “the right to far-above-industry-norm compensation even though QCM was not required to perform any work at all.”
Coach K and the Migos former attorney Damien Granderson have yet to comment on the lawsuit. It is also unclear if the group will leave the label (QC) once this issue is resolved.
We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.
Follow Guurl Melanie on Instagram: @GuurlMelanie
Follow Hot 104.1 on Instagram: @hot1041stl
Follow Hot 104.1 On Twitter: Follow @hot1041
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- 2021 Rose Bowl Parade Will Not Take Place Due to COVID-19
- Say What! The Migos Are Suing Former Attorney For Millions
- Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants Him At Revolt
- French Montana ft. Tory Lanez “Cold,” Freddie Gibbs ft. Rick Ross “Scottie Beam” & More | Daily Visuals
- Tef Poe Talks Black Men Build, Activism, Becoming Better Partners Of Black Women, & More
- Kanye West STILL Trying To Run For President in 2020, Despite Reports Saying He’s Pulling Out
- “Cakeaholic” Dame Dash Hit With Default Judgement After Failing To Respond To Lawyer’s Federal Defamation Case
- Mike Tyson Plans On Fighting A Shark To Celebrate Shark Week
- Gov. Hogan Details Unemployment Insurance Fraud, Reasons Behind Uptick In COVID-19 Cases
- ‘Karen’ The Politician Is Slammed For Racist ‘Looting’ Meme Of Black People
Aubrey & The Three Migos STL Tour (PHOTOS)
Aubrey & The Three Migos STL Tour (PHOTOS)
1. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 1 of 39
2. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 2 of 39
3. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 3 of 39
4. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 4 of 39
5. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 5 of 39
6. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 6 of 39
7. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 7 of 39
8. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 8 of 39
9. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 9 of 39
10. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 10 of 39
11. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 11 of 39
12. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 12 of 39
13. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 13 of 39
14. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 14 of 39
15. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 15 of 39
16. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 16 of 39
17. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 17 of 39
18. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 18 of 39
19. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 19 of 39
20. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 20 of 39
21. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 21 of 39
22. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 22 of 39
23. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 23 of 39
24. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 24 of 39
25. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 25 of 39
26. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 26 of 39
27. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 27 of 39
28. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 28 of 39
29. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 29 of 39
30. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 30 of 39
31. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 31 of 39
32. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 32 of 39
33. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 33 of 39
34. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 34 of 39
35. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 35 of 39
36. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 36 of 39
37. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 37 of 39
38. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 38 of 39
39. Aubrey and 3 Migos TourSource:Melanie B 39 of 39
Say What! The Migos Are Suing Former Attorney For Millions was originally published on hot1041stl.com