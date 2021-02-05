CLOSE
Leah's Lemonade
Kyle Anfernee, Talks Creating ‘Neighborhood Talk’ , Leaving The Shaderoom , Celebrity Beefs + More

Chile Grab you glasses! Leah Henry brought the CEO/ Founder of one of the most notorious urban blogs on the internet to the Lemonade Stand. Kyle Anfernee is the creator of “The Neighborhood Talk” a blog making it’s round on our timelines from their hilarious captions to breaking news in the entertainment industry. I talked to Kyle about his journey to being a business owner and his transition to the Shaderoom where he notably gained popularity with blog and it’s followers. Kyle also spilled a little lemonade about former celebrity beefs and things he wish he would have done different. Grab your glasses Lemonade Stand Kyle spills a lot!

