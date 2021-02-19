Texas Mayor Quits After Calling Its Residents ‘Lazy’ Amid Power Outages

Texas Mayor quits after a video of him goes viral slandering people stuck in the freezing cold without power and running water, calling them “lazy.”

This week, many states have experienced unexpected freezing temperatures and record snowfall. While many states are dealing with it pretty well, one state that’s left people to fend for themselves in Texas. From Houston and Austin to even Dallas, people are flocking to social media to show the extreme conditions they are facing.

Many apartment complexes and houses are flooded from busted pipes with water that quickly turns everything it touches into a frozen brick. There are a number of people to blame for this, but those in leadership, in the meantime, should at least offer sympathy to residents. According to TMZ, one Texas Mayor told his residents to stop being cry babies, and after some backlash, has left his position.

Tim Boyd said he’s resigning as Mayor of Colorado City, Texas … just hours after he posted a lengthy rant on Facebook, grousing, “no one owes you or your family anything” and that “the city and county, along with power providers or any other services, owes you NOTHING!”

The diatribe came as most of the Lone Star State has gone without power and water for at least 3 days. Texas and much of the South is being slammed with a once-in-a-generation snowstorm … resulting in at least 5 deaths.

After gathering his composure and receiving a few threats from scorned citizens, Boyd took to Facebook the following day to issue an apology to the angry folks of Colorado City, Texas for his harsh letter.

“I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves,” Boyd explained in his lengthy apology. “I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used!”

The former Mayor wrote that after all the backlash he received, his wife, unfortunately, ended up losing her job and that he would be officially resigning.

All Tim had to do was assure the people it would be fixed as soon as possible and be just a little bit understanding. The main job of a public servant is to deescalate things but instead, he chose violence and is now unemployed. You can read his entire ran and apology below.

