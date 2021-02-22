Shondaland’s ‘Bridgerton’ series on Netflix has had women foaming at the mouth since dropping in December with a multi-race British cast, set during the Regency era in England, when women attended balls to display themselves for potential marital suitors. The one suitor, whom every woman that has become addicted to the series has been swooning about is the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, so much so that every fan of the show has lit up social media in search of the fine find. On the show Daphne Bridgerton walks away with the Duke but in real life everyone woman of every race, color and creed is still coming for the Duke of Hastings and last night your Grace, graced the stage of Saturday Night Live and lit it up.

The Duke of Hastings is not real, he just lives in your brain, however… Regé-Jean Page is real.

31 year old British actor Regé-Jean Page strolled onto the legendary SNL stage with suitors in tow proving that he is so much more than a debonaire Duke, he actually is a multifaceted actor that has been around for sometime with roles in the 2016 remake of Roots playing Chicken George, Sylvie’s Love and Shonda Rhimes television show For The People and on SNL proved to be quite funny with his sexy charming wit.

Take a look at Regé-Jean Page slay Saturday Night Live below.

Ooh Your Grace: Regé-Jean Page Brings His Sexy To SNL [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: