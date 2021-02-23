Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison

Bobby Shmurda is officially a free man. Reportedly, the Brooklyn rapper was released from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility at around 8:30 am on Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning.

According to TMZ, Shmurda will be on parole until Feb. 23, 2026. As previously reported, Shmurda, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, 26, was arrested in late December 2014. After never being granted bail, he took a plea deal in October 2016, copping to conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon charges before eventually being sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Shmurda did get credit for time served but today’s release means he got out a couple of months shy of a year early. And unlike that guy Tekashi 6ix9ine, he didn’t have to drop dime to get his freedom.

Reportedly, it was the prison’s Time Allowance Committee that okayed the early release considering his relatively good behavior in prison. This despite Shmurda piling up 11 violations for offenses like fighting or sneaking a shank into jail. Also, despite asserting to the parole board that he had matured and deserved an early release, they declined to do so in 2020.

Nevertheless, Shmurda didn’t have to serve out his max sentence after all.

Word is that Quavo was planning to pick up the “Hot N*gga” rapper from jail.

This story is developing.

