Meek Mill Issues An Apology

Rapper, Meek Mill is having to apologize for a verse that referenced the late Kobe Bryant and the helicopter crash that took his life.

Around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Meek tweeted, “ I apologized to her {Vanessa Bryant} in private earlier today, not to the public… Nothing I say on my page is directed to a internet viral moment of the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Monday, night Vanessa took to Instagram to share he disgust with Meek’s verse.

