Jackie Paige
Meek Mill Issues An Apology

Meek Mill

Source: Pete Monsanto / Pete Monsanto / Fly Life Images

Rapper, Meek Mill is having to apologize for a verse that referenced the late Kobe Bryant and the helicopter crash that took his life.

Around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Meek tweeted, “ I apologized to her {Vanessa Bryant} in private earlier today, not to the public… Nothing I say on my page is directed to a internet viral moment of the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

 

Monday, night Vanessa took to Instagram to share he disgust with Meek’s verse.

 

 

 

 

