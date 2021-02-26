Keri Hilson On Her Role ‘Don’t Waste Your Pretty’ & The Worst Piece Of Relationship Advice She’s Heard [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Keri Hilson joined The Morning Hustle to discuss her upcoming role in the TV One original, ‘Don’t Waste Your Pretty’. The film tells the story of “tightly knit friends as they sort out their turbulent life and love issues.” She goes into details about her character Mykah, who “after years of extreme career focus, finally stops making excuses and starts her journey to find love.”

Since her character in the movie is in search for love, Keri shared some of the worst relationship advice she’s ever received, why she is loving the single life at the moment, and some sound advice for any woman considering dating an athlete or entertainer!

This won’t be the only time you’ll see her on the screen this year, as she reveals she’ll be apart of two more movies set to releases in 2021. There is one film she’s hoping to speak into existence. When asked, if she had the choice, which person would she pick to portray in a biopic, she answered “Pam Grier” and explains hoping to make that happen.

‘Don’t Waste Your Pretty’, which was directed by Tamara Bass and written by Katrina O’Gilvie, will premiere on TV One on February 28, 2021 8:00 p.m EST.

