She’s in the game, no literally she is. EA SPORTS announced on Friday (Feb.26) that Jamaican- Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow will be the latest celebrity FIFA 21 players can use in VOLTA FOOTBALL.

Starting today, and for a limited time, Harlow will be available for use in the VOLTA FOOTBALL mode as part of FIFA 21’s Groundbreakers. To play with the stunning model, players will have to beat her first before she can be recruited to your squad.

Don’t let her beauty fool you. Harlow has a deep love for football, aka soccer, and that’s what brought her to EA SPORTS so the team can develop her so she can be included in the VOLTA FOOTBALL game mode. We can see the bombshell pulling off some nifty moves with the soccer ball in the very brief announcement trailer while looking flawless.

Harlow joins a long list of celebrity guests who have already graced the game, including Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star center Joel Embiid, F1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, singer Dua Lipa, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Diplo, and many more.

Like Madden NFL 21’s The Yard, FIFA 21’s VOLTA FOOTBALL mode moves the action from the pitch to the streets and includes VOLTA Vanity drops, VOLTA SQUADS, Groundbreakers, new ways to play, customization, and more.

You can get a glimpse of Winnie Harlow in action in the trailer below, and remember she is only available for a limited amount of time.

—

Photo: EA / FIFA 21

HHW Gaming: Fashion Model Winnie Harlow Announced As Playable Character In ‘FIFA 21’s VOLTA FOOTBALL Mode was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: