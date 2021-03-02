We’ve written about Beyonce’s celebrity friends, siblings and mama rocking their Icy Park drip with pride (as they should), but comedienne Mo’nique deserves her own headline because sis always brings that extra fly flare we love!

Mo’nique put on a whole production for her Icy Park unboxing and served top notch swag while doing so. Then dropped it on our timelines for viewing pleasure. “I GOT MY BOX ,” she captioned the IGTV video. “Hey my sweet babies. My baby @dwightholtjr is so AMAZING & CREATIVE. Here we GO

Rocking salt and pepper bantu knots, Mo takes us through all the looks that came in the coveted box, starting with the promotional video that had us reacting the same way. “Is that Gucci Mane,” she says with enthusiasm at one point. She drifts off into a dream where we watch her sashay through her day wearing the monochromatic collection.

If you follow Mo’nique on the ‘gram, you’ve seen the Academy Award-winning actress’ transformation. She stays fit through dance workouts with her trainer Dwight Holt Jr. And she keeps us entertained on her podcast “Open Relationship” with husband Sidney.

This also isn’t Mo’s first time slaying in Ivy Park, she gave us lewks with her last viral unboxing from Bey’s previous collection.

Beyonce would be proud!

RELATED STORIES:

Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest Icy Park Promo Video

The Best Celebrity Icy Park Unboxings

Mo’Nique Comes Through With The Icy Park Drip In Swaggy Unboxing Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: