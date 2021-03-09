Photographer and social media celebutante @newyorknico (born Nicholas Heller) has teamed up with KITH to drop a promo video celebrating the fashion label’s two-year anniversary capsule collection, in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Foundation and to honor “the greatest rapper of all time [who] died on March 9th.”

In the 73-second clip directed by the “Unofficial Talent Scout of New York,” snippets of life in the Big Apple are captured while icons like DJ Clark Cent, jeweler Greg Yuna, and Jadakiss rap along with other Gothamites to the lyrics of Biggie’s legendary hit “Juicy.” And to cap off the video, Biggie’s 24-year old son C.J. Wallace stands before a large mural of his father as he spits the iconic line, “…and if you don’t know, now you know.” (The Notorious B.I.G was also 24-years-old when he was killed in 1997.)

Starting as of 11 a.m. today, the Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection is available for purchase, and the wares can be seen on the KITH homepage. Items like hoodies, T-shirts with photos of Biggie from the “Hypnotize” video, and a “Mo Money, Money Problems” crewneck can be had to show your love for Big Poppa as well as help contribute towards funding for six Brooklyn schools. There are also New Era baseball caps, cigarette lighters, and a Life After Death poster if you would like to obtain some additional commemorative tchotchkes.

KITH also collaborated with the Christopher Wallace estate and Warner Music Group to re-release his albums Ready to Die and Life After Death for the first time ever. They were pressed up in vinyl as well as put out on cassette to recapture that original 90’s feel, and Biggie’s son and daughter were shouted out on KITH’s Instagram for their contribution to the project: “Thank you to @cjordanwallace and @tyanna810 for helping us bring this to life.”

KITH and NewYorkNico Come Together For Biggie Smalls Capsule Collection + Short Film was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: