Beyonce Shares Touching Message In Support Of Meghan Markle

The Queen B has a message for Meghan Markle following the bombshell of an interview with Oprah on Sunday, March 7th.

In a statement released on Beyonce.com ,Beyonce show her support the the royal family with a special message. 

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

The message was also accompanied by a photo of Beyonce and JAY-Z meeting the royal couple for the first time during the London premiere of The Lion King.

