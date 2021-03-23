Diva’s Daily Dirt: NBA YoungBoy Remains In Federal Custody

NBA YoungBoy Remains In Federal Custody

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is currently in federal custody. TMZ broke the story about the dramatic capture Monday night where YoungBoy allegedly attempted to run on foot after a small car chase. Reports say the ‘Make No Sense’ rapper attempted to evade the FBI and LAPD who were pursuing him over an outstanding federal warrant. Once the car finally came to a halt, the rapper allegedly tried to run on foot so a K-9 was deployed to find him.

YoungBoy is currently still in federal custody and this all stems from a September 2020 arrest on drug and firearm charges during a video shoot.

Jamie Foxx Mike Tyson Project Moving Forward

After a slight delay, it looks like the moving once titled, ‘Finding Mike,’ will now be shopped to streaming outlets as a limited series.

We all remember Jamie Foxx’s shocking reveal of his body transformation as Iron Mike when he posted it on his IG last year. This project been in the works since 2014 and it was unclear at one point if it would even happen. The legendary champion himself says,

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

There is sure to be a bidding war on what streaming network gets this film but hopefully we can stream and chill to this highly anticipated film, soon.

