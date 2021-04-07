COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Age 16 + Up For Residents In Some States

Good News! According to People.com , President Biden has asked that all 50 states allow young adults age 16 to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, 2021. Some states have already opened their eligibility up to residents who are 16 years of age. As of April 5, 2021 37 states have allowed residents age 16 to be vaccinated. At the moment Pfizer is the only vaccine that residents age 16 are eligible for, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only approved for those who are 18-years-of-age and up.

Its extremely imperative that we do our best to keep ourselves healthy and safe!

To see how you can keep yourself safe click HERE

To see if you are eligible in your state click HERE

Also On 93.9 WKYS: