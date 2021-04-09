Black Twitter Reminisces Over DMX’s Profound Poem To Aaliyah

By now, you’ve heard the heartbreaking news rapper DMX has died following a heart attack that left him in a vegetative state with severe brain damage. He was 50.

The Yonkers rapper, with lyrics that had bite, leaves behind a hip-hop legacy rooted in triumph, tribulation and street glory that made him one of a kind.

X began trending moments after his death was confirmed with fans, colleagues, family and friends flocking to Twitter to remember the rap icon. Aaliyah began trending shortly after as the world remembered the beautiful poem he recited for the beloved rising star in the video for her song “I Miss You.” DMX and Aaliyah starred in the 2000s hit “Romeo Must Die” and collaborated on the popular song “Back In One Piece.”

The same speech you gave Aaliyah can be said for you DMX. RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/MN3SyyfsvW — Boochie is my name (@stawpfeenin) April 9, 2021

Aaliyah and DMX “Back In One Piece” 🕊🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bKi3I3ctHm — William Vercetti (@williamvercetti) April 9, 2021

Aaliyah’s mother released a statement on Aliya’s official Instagram page echoing the sentiment.

DMX had the heart of a Grand Champ and he will forever be remembered for his profound words and powerful prayers.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” DMX’s family said in a statement confirming his death. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

They continued to ask the public to respect their privacy. Prayers up for the Simmons family.

