With the summer ahead, the time is now to plot on the perfect soundtrack. Hailing from Maryland, Al Hostile is no stranger to good music making so it’s only right he dropped ‘Home Grown’.

With a feature from Matt McGhee and a creative take on D’Angelo’s ‘Lady’, the record ‘Sumn Real’ is a sure fire hit on an extremely well round project

Follow Al Hostile + stream ‘Home Grown’ now

@hostile800

