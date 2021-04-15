Issa Rae Is A Melanated Goddess In The May Issue Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Whew! Issa Rae lights it up on the May issue of Rolling Stone Magazine. The actress, writer, and producer dives into her Hollywood career while serving racy fashion goals in every photo.

Styled by Jason Rembert, Issa showed another side of her complex style personality it in a black cut-out jumpsuit. Issa baddie! On the cover, the Insecure actress wore a skin tight navy blue top, a perfectly teased afro, and a huge welcoming smile.

In this issue, Issa discusses the direction of her career. Via the Rolling Stone Instagram page, they share a snippet of the interview:

“Even though Issa Rae spent her time writing and performing plays in high school, it wasn’t entirely clear to anyone, even her, that Hollywood would be her future. Her pediatrician father and teacher mother wanted her to pursue a more stable profession, like doctor or lawyer. And given how well Rae performed in school and onstage, it seemed that she could take any path she chose. But she got a reality check when she arrived at Stanford in 2003.⁠

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not as good at calculus as I thought I was,’” Rae says. That’s when she leaned into theater. “For me, I found success in creating plays for black people, directing and adapting them. I don’t even remember much about my grades. They were OK, but it was just really about creating a community and discovering my love for the arts.”⁠

The world is thankful that Issa leaned into theater over becoming a doctor or a lawyer. Could you imagine a world without Insecure? You can read more about Issa in the May issue of Rolling Stone.

