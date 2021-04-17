Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E recently underwent another plastic surgery operation and is now suffering serious complications as a result.
If you’ve been following Hazel’s story since her Love & Hip Hop days then you know that she’s no stranger to going under the knife. She was very open about getting a nose job after experiencing a major ATV accident, and while it’s been rumored that she’s gotten other work done in the past, she’s never been vocal about the procedures, until now.
This time, after receiving a doctor referral from former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Brandi Boyd, Hazel-E decided to go through with a “Mommy Makeover” in Turkey. However, after the procedure, she experienced what’s called a “fat necrosis” which, according to Medical News Today, is “a condition that occurs when a person experiences an injury to an area of fatty tissue.”
The reality star then took to Instagram Live to share with her fans that because of the botched procedure, her boobs had been removed. “So, they had to take my boobs,” she explained in the Live. “I was supposed to go home to America today. But, my boobs were leaking and it was a lot of fluid leaking the last couple of days. And it was making me really sick and I came in for dehydration. I have a good doctor here … they took care of me and today they decided life over death. They decided to remove my boobs.”
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery was originally published on hellobeautiful.com