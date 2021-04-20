Waka Flocka Presented With Lifetime Achievement Award From “His President” Donald Trump

Waka Flocka got a round of applause in the form of an award from his mom’s favorite president.

TMZ reports the rapper/ reality television star received a lifetime achievement award from former President Donald Trump, who apparently is a big fan of Waka’s charity work. According to the celebrity gossip site, the award is for “his humanitarianism and philanthropy as a volunteer for the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny.”

Waka was bestowed with the award that features Trump’s awful signature and official medal on Friday (Apr.16) in Atlanta by his pastor and mentor, Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw. The “It’s A Party” rapper share a photo of himself alongside Outlaw holding the award and rocking the medal with a huge Kool-Aid smile and thanked “his president” in the caption, saying:

“Lifetime Achievement Award I gotta thank my pastor/big sister Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I’m just honored. S/O to my president!!!”

The award recognizes Waka’s “lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service” with Daughter of Destiny’s, an outreach program that helps women by providing employment, food, housing, community, and inner healing.

Politics aside, that’s very dope, BUT we can’t help but think Waka got the award that the previous administration claims was approved before Trump got fired was just his way of saying that Waka was one of his few favorite African Americans. There is also the fact that Waka’s mom, Deb Antney, is an admitted Trump supporter, and Waka approved of a bonehead statement from celebrity conspiracy theorist Keri Hilson regarding Trump being silenced on social media platforms.

Well, again, congrats to Waka Flocka on earning the prestigious honor from his boy Trump.

