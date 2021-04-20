Virginia Officer responsible for potentially 400 wrongful convictions

You read that right – 400 instances of one Virginia officer apparently using racial bias to wrongfully target drivers in the area. According to the Washington Post, Jonathan Freitag, 25, is accused of making up reasons to pull people over and planting drugs in Fairfax County.

Though the investigation is still underway it is said that Freitag stopped former DC firefighter Elon Wilson in 2018 for a traffic stop citing that Wilson was ‘swerving’ – as they continue to sort this out, Elon Wilson remains the only individual currently encarcerated as a result of this profiling and his attorneys seek to free him.

Read more here

Also On 93.9 WKYS: