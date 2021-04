Hailing from Virginia – Yung Rahz shook the airways with a flawless KYS Versus win. With a flip of a record we love, this is the version of So Sick we never knew we needed. From basketball playing to setting million dollar goals for the year, Yung Rahz has a promising journey ahead.

Watch his full interview here + follow them + stream ‘So Sick’ now!

