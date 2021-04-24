Clark Atlanta University Unveils Program For Future HBCU Presidents

Historically Black colleges and universities across the country are cultural pillars within the realm of education that hold an infinite amount of significance, and a new program will cultivate the next generation of leaders to shape the futures of these institutions. Clark Atlanta University recently unveiled an initiative centered on recruiting future HBCU presidents.
The program—named the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (ELI)—is an incubator designed to equip budding leaders with the resources, tools and knowledge needed to operate an HBCU. As part of the immersive program, participants will learn about an array of topics including development and fundraising, budgeting, operations, human resources and board governance. They will also be mentored by former HBCU presidents. The executive leadership program aims to teach participants how to preserve the rich legacies of HBCUs while implementing forward-thinking initiatives to contribute to their evolution.
Dr. George T. French Jr., who serves as President of Clark Atlanta University, says the ELI initiative will be instrumental in nurturing and empowering leaders to tap into innovation to sustain the institutions for generations to come. “HBCUs have a clear value proposition and continue to be the standard-bearers of Black excellence across every sector of business and society,” he said in a statement. “Through ELI, we are committed to identifying dynamic leaders who can advance the growth and sustainability of our institutions of higher learning. We invite leaders of industry – from Silicon Valley and Wall Street to non-profits, government, higher education and the creative class – to submit their applications and be a part of history.”
Initiatives like the one being led by Clark Atlanta University are needed as the average tenure for an HBCU president is a mere 3 years, according to Diverse Issues in Higher Education. Many HBCUs have faced exacerbated financial woes stemming from the pandemic making the need for transformative leadership ever more pressing.
SEE ALSO:
Morehouse Alum Launches Scholarship Fund For HBCU Students
Terrence J Teams Up With Black-Owned Bank For HBCU Financial Literacy Initiative
2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever
2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever
1. Viola Davis - Best Actress, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Source:Getty 1 of 17
2. Andra Day - Best Actress, "The United States v. Billie Holiday”Source:Getty 2 of 17
3. Chadwick Boseman - Best Actor, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Source:Getty 3 of 17
4. Daniel Kaluuya - Best Supporting Actor, "Judas and the Black Messiah"Source:Getty 4 of 17
5. LaKeith Stanfield - Best Supporting Actor, "Judas and the Black Messiah"Source:Getty 5 of 17
6. Leslie Odom Jr. - Best Supporting Actor, "One Night in Miami," Best Original Song, "Speak Now"Source:Getty 6 of 17
7. H.E.R. - Best Original Song, "Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah"Source:Getty 7 of 17
8. Shaka King - Best Original Screenplay, "Judas and the Black Messiah"Source:Getty 8 of 17
9. Kemp Powers - Best Adapted Screenplay, "One Night in Miami"Source:Getty 9 of 17
10. Terence Blanchard - Best Original Score, "Da 5 Bloods"Source:Getty 10 of 17
11. Jon Batiste - Best Original Score, "Soul"Source:Getty 11 of 17
12. Kris Bowers - Best Documentary Short, "A Concerto Is A Conversation"Source:Getty 12 of 17
13. Travon Free - Best Live Action Short Film, "Two Distant Strangers"Source:Getty 13 of 17
14. Garrett Bradley, Best Documentary Feature, "Time"Source:Getty 14 of 17
15. Sophia Nahli Allison - Best Documentary Short - "A Love Song for Latasha"Source:Getty 15 of 17
16. Mia Neal - Best Makeup and Hairstyling - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Source:Getty 16 of 17
17. Jamika Wilson - Best Makeup and Hairstyling - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Source:Getty 17 of 17
Clark Atlanta University Unveils Program For Future HBCU Presidents was originally published on newsone.com