Would you sleep in a bunk bed or get a face tattoo for Blueface?

If you answered yes to that question – the opportunity has presented itself in ‘Blue Girls Club’. In Blue Girls Club, a vlog series centered around rapper Blueface offers several women from all over for a once in a lifetime experience at internet fame and an even smaller chance at musical success.

Over the weekend, footage surfaced of this gaggle of women sleeping in bunk beds being awoken to an ultimatum – get a Blue Face related tattoo or go home. You guessed it – some of the ladies jumped at the opportunity; though it is unclear what their logic behind it is. As you can imagine, the timeline was less than pleased with the scenario and have even referred to Blueface as a ‘cult leader’.

This is still developing….

Drop your thoughts in the comments

