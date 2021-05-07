STREAMED: J. Cole Drops Off “I n t e r l u d e” From New Album, TDE’s Isaiah Rashad Finally Returns With “Lay Wit Ya,” + More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole — “I n t e r l u d e”

J. Cole’s back. Shortly after announcing his upcoming album, The Off-Season, Jermaine Cole delivers a preview in the form of “i n t e r l u d e.”

Produced by T-Minus, Tommy Parker, and Cole himself, the new song is a soulful and intricate 2-minute long cut filled with hard percussion and soothing vocal chops.

Cole reflects on his journey on the intro to this somber-yet-thumping production. “We came along way,” he ponders. “We’re sitting on top of this shit. This shit could go one of two ways. This shit could up up, it could go down. Either way, I’m prepared.”

Once the track really begins, Cole reflects on the past and on harsh realities that are facing the world. “Just last week seen your mama weep, crying ‘cause she don’t wanna bury your brother / The blood leaks while the EMTs gotta cary her baby like surrogate mothers / Thank God we survived.”

Cole ends the track with a full circle message, reiterating the point from his opening lines. “I told you,” he remarks. “This shit can go up. It can go down. I done seen the highest heights. I done seen it twice. And I seen the lowest of the lows. And still, I rose. Now I’m at your neck.”

The Off-Season is due May 14. Listen to “i n t e r l u d e” below.

Isaiah Rashad feat. Duke Deuce — “Lay Wit Ya”

Isaiah Rashad returns to the scene after a lengthy hiatus. His comeback comes in the form of “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce.

Over booming production from Hollywood Cole, the song pulls inspiration from Three 6 Mafia. “I’m a cold piece of work,” Zay rhymes on the cut. “I’m a Gucci Mane, you a Captain Kirk.”

Duke arrives in the second verse to deliver an energetic flow. “Plenty people used to sleep up on me, now I’m seeking vengeance,” he raps. “Cold ice, cold heart, you know we’re strictly pimpin’.”

Rashad delivers the track with a sleek music video directed by Omar Jones. The clip follows Zay on a wild night out with some friends. Later, a party breaks out and Duke shows off his dance moves.

Listen to “Lay Wit Ya” and watch the visual below.

Don Toliver — “What You Need”

After a buzz-filled couple of years, Don Toliver is back with “What You Need.” The song follows last year’s immense success with Internet Money’s “Lemonade.”

Corbett and Hit-Boy produced the new piano-laden cut. In it, Don sings about wanting to fulfill requirements. “Shorty at the strip club, the lease up,” he raps. “Tell me what you need, love / Cash on the table if you need some / Tell me what you need, love.”

Directed by Nabil, the music video for the song is also out now. Starting with a banner that reads: “Justice for Colombia,” the clip features Kali Uchis, religious symbols, surreal effects, and plenty of smoke.

Listen to “What You Need” and watch the visual below.

Saweetie — “Fast (Motion)”

Saweetie gets in motion with a new single. Fresh off her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 project, the Icy Girl drops a new track, “Fast (Motion).”

Over The Monarch’s production, Saweetie delivers some boastful rhymes. “Locomotion, we causing a commotion / I put it in, I put it in, I put it in motion,” she raps. “I’m a boss, I’m a brat, hard to handle / I’m a real life mood, a real life muse, got some pretty-ass toes in my sandals.”

The song’s music video was directed by James Larese. It starts off with Saweetie racing two versions of herself on a huge treadmill before breaking into more dream-like sequences. One second, Saweetie is a world class soccer superstar, the next she’s skydiving, street racing, and MMA fighting.

As the quick-paced visual continues, more scenarios are introduced. She turns into an enormous giant, crushing buildings with her shoes in one segment. Then she plays basketball, football, shows off some choreography, and displays an impressive trophy room at the end.

Watch the visual and listen to “Fast (Motion)” below.

CZARFACE & MF DOOM — Super What?

CZARFACE and MF DOOM come together once again on their new album, Super What? The project was reportedly created and finalized prior to DOOM’s tragic passing last year.

CZARFACE is a group comprised of Inspectah Deck, 7L & Esoteric. Back in 2018, they collaborated with DOOM on their acclaimed Czarface Meets Metal Face LP. Three years later, this offering features the iconic Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and the legendary Del The Funky Homosapien.

“Super What? was recorded and slated to drop in April of 2020. When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it,” Esoteric said in a statement, according to 2DopeBoyz. “What you’ll be hearing was finalized, mixed and mastered in the summer of 2020, and it’s our honor and privilege to share it with you.”

Esoteric went on to call DOOM a “one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary.” He added: “We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.”

Listen to Super What? below.

STREAMED: J. Cole Drops Off "I n t e r l u d e" From New Album, TDE's Isaiah Rashad Finally Returns With "Lay Wit Ya," + More

