Law enforcement said a raccoon bit a dog and a child earlier this week.
The Rockville City Police Department said the raccoon attacked and bit a dog near College Gardens Park, and then later in the morning about 11 a.m. a child was bitten in Kinship Park.
Law enforcement asked the community to be on the lookout for the animal. Anyone who sees a raccoon acting aggressively should leave the scene and call 911 immediately.
Beware: Raccoon Attacks Child & Dog In Rockville, MD was originally published on praisedc.com
