Billy Porter reveals 14 year-old personal truth

Fashion Icon and actor Billy Porter steals the scene at some of our favorite shows, galas, and ceremonies. Never failing to show off with breath-taking red carpet looks, Billy Porter remains at the forefront of fashion. He took to Instagram today to share publicly for the first time his truth of being HIV positive. With the cover stating ‘this is what HIV-positive looks like now’, Porter offers a unique perspective.

In an exclusive, intimate interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Billy reveals that he has been living with HIV for the past 14 years

Full article can be read here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/billy-porter-hiv-positive-diagnosis-1234954742/

“There’s a whole generation that was here, and I stand on their shoulders. I can be who I am in this space, at this time, because of the legacy that they left for me. So it’s time to put my big boy pants on and talk.” – Billy Porter

