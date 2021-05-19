93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole is currently living out his dreams and playing professional basketball in the Basketball African League and still dropping new colorways of signature basketball sneaker.

Wednesday (May 19), PUMA announced the “Off-Season Red” silhouette of J. Cole’s second signature shoe, The DREAMER 2. The kicks draw inspiration from the Dreamville General’s latest album with its fiery red and black look that helps the kicks make an easy transition from the basketball court to the streets.

“Off-Season Red” is the second colorway for The DREAMER 2, which was launched back in January in a bright yellow look in a campaign that paid homage to Cole’s album 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Like the first style, the “Off-Season Red” will feature PUMA’s signature ProFoam throughout the midsole, allowing for rebound and energy return. At the same time, the full coverage rubber outsole is enhanced for optimal durability and traction.

The DREAMER 2 “Off-Season Red” costs $130 launches on Friday, May 21 at 10:00 AM EST. It will be available at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, PUMA.com, FootLocker.com, and online and in-store at Foot Looker Inc. family of brands (Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay) and select retailers worldwide.

Photo: PUMA / The DREAMER 2 “Off-Season Red”

J. Coles Latest PUMA Signature Sneaker The Dreamer 2 Gets ‘Off-Season’ Inspired Colorway was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: