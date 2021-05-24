Fantasia Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina, singer Fantasia is a new mom. The “Truth Is” singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news with fans.

“The Elephant is the animal I choose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presences has brought to our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something so powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to ur little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days,” she captioned the post.

Congratulations Fantasia!

