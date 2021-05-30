93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has announced that they will begin phasing out older SmarTrip cards as part of upgrades to new fare gates and fare payment technology with virtual SmarTrip Cards. This new system will be installed on train stations as well as buses. So, if you purchased your metro card before 2012, it will not work on the system.

With over 400,000 active metro card users this change will be a shock to many’s daily routines. META shares that the goal is to make fare payment options quicker and easier as the new virtual cards will live on your mobile device so they are encouraging DMV residents and visitors to replace their old SmarTrip cards now to avoid issues later. The new system will be installed station by station over this year starting in June.

Cards with a “0167” serial number on the back are still good, everything else will eventually not work. Metro is offering customers several options to assist in making the switch. You can transfer your current balance on your SmarTrip to the new virtual SmarTrip via mail-in, online, phone or in-person.

Metro Installing New Virtual Payment System In June, Older Metro Cards Won’t Work was originally published on woldcnews.com

