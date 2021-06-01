Diva’s Daily Dirt: Da Baby Questioned By Miami Police 

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Da Baby Questioned By Miami Police

Da Baby reportedly was one of several people detained for questioning after Monday night in Miami after a shooting on South Beach. Sources say the shooting happened just after 11:30pm outside Prime 112 restaurant. Two people were shot. One suffered a leg injury while the other was shot in the shoulder. According to TMZ, detectives are actively following leads but no arrest has been made yet.

Coachella Announces 2022 Festival Dates

The party continues for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as they’ve just officially announced their festival dates. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.

Advance ticket sales kick off Friday, June 4 at 10AM PT

