Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome New Baby Girl

There were three, and then there was four.

Congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they welcomed their new baby girl into the world on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

The duo named their little bundle of joy Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after the Queen, who’s family nickname is Lilibet, and Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. They already have a two-year son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan and Harry released a statement on Sunday. June 6 saying, “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home … The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Written By: Chey Parker

