Quizzes
Home

Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Best Friends. It’s a bond you hope will last a lifetime. 

You’re lucky if it does. If not, at least you have these tv besties to look to. Now, don’t get me wrong, these characters aren’t spared from the occasional beef. But, they manage to find their way back to each other (in most cases). And that’s something to be celebrated.

That’s why on this National Best Friend Day, we want to acknowledge some of the most iconic Black television best friends. Take our Name That Best Friend quiz below. 

See Also: Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships We Loved To See On TV [PHOTOS]

Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close