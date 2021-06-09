Diva’s Daily Dirt: Are the Migos Responsible for Trap Music Going Pop?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Are the Migos Responsible for Trap Music Going Pop?

The Migos are gearing up to drop Culture III this Friday and they recently sat down with Billboard to talk about the much anticipated album. This will be the ‘Bad and Bougie’ group’s first album since 2018.

During the interview, Offset explained why he believes Migos’ contributions to the trap genre are sometimes overlooked.

“We made this trap [style] go pop. They don’t talk about that. We made trap go pop talking about selling pounds and bricks, and we hit Billboard No. 1. Hip-hop artists weren’t going No. 1 like that, but now it just be ‘bang, bang, bang.’”

Do you agree that Migos are responsible for Trap going pop?

Megan Thee Stallion Providing 4-Year Scholarship To Roc Nation’s School Of Music

Megan Thee Educator anyone? It’s no secret that the multi-platinum Hot Girl Coach is all about her education and now she is creating opportunities for another lucky student.

Today Thee Stallion announced she is paying it forward by providing a four year scholarship to one lucky student who will be attending Roc Nation’s School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment.

In a recent statement she explained,

“If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose,” the “Hot Girl” rapper said.

